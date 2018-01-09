Kofi Adams rates Akufo-Addo gov’t below 30% in one-year assessment

The National Organizer of the opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC], Kofi Adams, has scored the Akufo-Addo government 30 per cent in his assessment of the government’s first year in office.

In a Citi News interview, Mr. Adams said the first year of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under Akufo-Addo has been characterized by the entrenchment of corruption and nepotism.

“Considering what has been made available to Akufo-Addo, his performance has been below 30 per cent. His promise to fight corruption has been a charade of either I am not aware or clearing people who have been reported to be doing something wrong. We have a president whose objective is how much I can share with my family and friends,” he said.

Gov’t to appoint spokespersons for specific sectors – Hamid

Kofi Adams said President Akufo-Addo has demonstrated his lack of prudence by intending to appoint more spokespersons for the government, a move that will further burden that country’s meager resources.

“After almost one year in office, when the thinking is that you will be working to reduce the size of government, we are being told that he is going to appoint 5 more spokespersons in addition to the four appointees at the ministry of information. It tells you that this is a president who is out there to waste our little resources,” he said.

Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid, announced last week that the government will appoint spokespersons for the various sub-committees of Parliament who will help manage government communications on specific sectors, and will reduce the burden on the Information Minister and his deputies.

Many have criticized the move as unimportant.

We have performed well so far – Mustapha Hamid

The Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, has said contrary to suggestions by critics that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) administration has mismanaged the economy, the government has performed creditably well in its first year in office.

Highlighting what he described as the “high points” under the NPP administration, Mr. Hamid listed some projects government had undertaken in a bid to improve the living standards of Ghanaians.

“As far as I am concerned, in the one year that we have had the mandate of our people, we have executed projects to the best of our abilities and I believe that per the mandate that the Ghanaian people gave us and the manifesto that we put before the Ghanaian people, I believe we have done so well to execute our mandate and our manifesto commitment.”

ICU scores NPP 80%; wants Special Prosecutor named quickly

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU), wants President Nana Akufo-Addo to fast-track the process of getting the Special Prosecutor’s Office running to clamp down on corruption in the country.

The Union has described as unsatisfactory, efforts aimed at addressing corruption in the first year of the New Patriotic Party administration.

The ICU, however granted the administration a favorable 80 percent rating in its one-year assessment.

