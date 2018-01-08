Chief Moomen talks arts on CNN’s ‘African Voices’ [Video]

Ghanaian poet and playwright, Chief Moomen, was recently featured on CNN’s ‘African Voices,’ talking about his work as artist.

In the documentary, Wogbejeke producer mentions American poet Maya Angelou as the one who inspired him to start poetry and all the other art forms he is engaged in at present.

He also pays tribute to satirist Kwaku Sintim Misa who also exposed him to the theatre space.

Chief further touches on the need to make the creative arts more functional so as to help in national development.

Moomen is currently a teaching assistant at the Theatre Arts Department of the University of Ghana.

Watch the documentary below:

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana