Analysts demand clear job creation plans

Economic analysts have described government’s job creation agenda for this year as key to turn around the fortunes of the economy.

They believe the move should also reduce the overdependence on imports with an increased production level.

The Economists have however suggested some key steps to be taken for government to achieve this aim by the end of the year.

According to the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta, at least 100,000 jobs are expected to be created from the Nation Builders’ Corps which is part of the numerous initiatives to be rolled out under the Akufo-Addo Programme for Economic Transformation (AAPET).

In addition, the NPP government is aiming at deepening the growth of Ghana’s private sector to be able to absorb the majority of the unemployed.

Although Economist Adu Owusu Sarkodie couldn’t agree more, he has advocated proper statistics to assess the efficiency of these initiatives.

“I think that once we have a full knowledge about this and appreciate what is going on, the government should come out and tell us how many Ghanaians are unemployed, how many are graduates or have SHS certificate, how many unemployed men or women there are or those below the age of 35 among others, so that we can really appreciate your efforts,” he stated.

But citing the allocation of significant portions of tax revenue to the resettling of accumulated debts and salary payment, Economist Professor Godfred Bokpin says it will be tough for the government in meeting the target in the interim.

“The best way to judge government’s good intention is to look at the allocation function. Where they are putting their money is what tells you what they value most. So if you look at the tax revenue, it is just going into two line items; debt servicing and wages and salaries, there’s little left to do these many other things so that is the challenge that we have.”

The Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU) will be least satisfied unless the government convinces it that the jobs will provide meaningful and sustainable livelihoods to beneficiaries.

Arguing the Union’s position, the General Secretary Solomon Kotei maintained that government comes clear on the types of employment creation.

“What types of jobs because we in labour believe in decent jobs; jobs that give you the employee a good future. But these things are not too clear from the government as of now. it’s only been statements that they are going to be creating jobs but which areas these are going to come from, we are yet to know.”

It is estimated that creating jobs will mean that Ghana should be reducing the burden where majority of graduates will spend at least ten years before securing meaningful jobs.

By: Pius Amihere Eduku/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana