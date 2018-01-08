Dying to know if he wants to take things to the next level? In this article, we take a look at 10 signs he wants a serious relationship with you.

Dating can be complicated and it can also be pretty exhausting. One of the hardest things about it is working out how interested the guy is. Does he want to get serious with us or is he just looking for a bit of flirty fun? There are red flags that should put us on our guard, but we don’t always notice them. Sometimes, we don’t want to notice them. Then, there are the signs and signals he’s giving out that we might totally miss! If you’re not sure what’s going on at the moment but want to find out, let’s take a look at 10 signs he wants a serious relationship with you.

He shares his goals with you

When a guy is serious about a woman, he’ll open up to her. Understand that this isn’t something that guys do lightly or easily. If a guy isn’t serious and doesn’t have strong feelings for you, he won’t open up. By talking about his goals with you, he’s letting you know that he wants to invite you into his life. He wants to share his ambitions with you and wants to let you know what his dreams are. Moreover, by doing this he’s able to se how on the level you two are; how your goals and dreams stack up with each other, and how compatible your aspirations and long-term visions are. On the other hand, if he doesn’t talk to you about your goals, it suggests that he doesn’t see a shared future between the two of you.

He takes a big interest in you

Another one of clear signs he wants a serious relationship with you is when he’s moved on from the banter and the superficial questions onto deeper questions that probe some pretty personal stuff. He wants to hear about your past, learn about your passions and discover more about what makes you “you.” Moreover, he’s also been revealing personal stuff about himself. He’s opened up and talks freely about his past, his passions and the things that really mean something to him.

He’s introduced you to his family

This is a big one. If a guy isn’t serious about you and this relationship, he’s hardly going to introduce you to his family. It’s a big step, and if he’s taken it already, it’s a pretty strong sign that he likes you and wants to take this relationship further. Remember, his family is his world and being introduced to his world is a major deal. If you’ve been looking for a clear sign as to his interest, meeting his family is one of the biggest yet. He wouldn’t introduce you if he didn’t want to get serious with you.

He doesn’t hold back

If he likes you and wants to take things further, he’ll probably have no problem expressing his feelings. He’ll drop hints about his attraction for you, tell you that he misses you and enjoys your company. Hey, it isn’t always so easy for guys to open up like this. If he’s being forward and expressing himself, it’s a huge indicator that he’s genuinely interested in you.

He’s not talking to others

We all get a bit worried that the guy were dating is talking to other girls. Hey, it’s only natural and until the two of you become an genuine thing, he can talk to whoever he likes. However, if he’s made it clear that he isn’t interested in anyone else at the moment and that you’re his sole concern, it’s a MASSIVE sign that he wants a serious relationship with you. It’s quite hard for some guys to commit to just one girl. If he’s not flirting with anyone else, take it as a given that he wants you and only you.

You do things as a couple

He takes you to couple only events, such as weddings, exclusive parties, the racing and so on. This is one of clear signs he wants a serious relationship with you.

He talks about the future

Not only does he talk about the future, but he includes you in it. He makes plans out loud about where the two of you should go travelling to and what life might be like next year. He says things like: “I might go back to school, but don’t worry, I’ll still have time for you.” If a guy wasn’t interested in getting serious with you, he wouldn’t talk like this. He might not talk about the future at all, but if he did you wouldn’t be in it. It would be all: “I’m gonna do this and I’m gonna do that.” If he involves you in his future, it’s a huge sign that he genuinely likes you and wants to settle down.

He works his schedule around you

Another one of good signs he wants a serious relationship with you is when he makes you a priority. Not only are you in his schedule, but he prioritises you and works his schedule around you. It takes a lot for a guy to do this. If he asks you what your plans are for the weekend before making his own plans, it’s a pretty big sign that he wants to keep you around.

He’s told you he loves you

Some girls STILL don’t take this as a sign that he’s keen on a serious relationship, despite its obvious implications. “Oh, he was just saying stuff. He was drunk. Besides, he only said it once. It didn’t mean anything.” Guys don’t say they love you casually. They know full well what its implications are. They know that if they tell you they love you, it means they want to get serious with you. They definitely wouldn’t say it lightly.

He remembers the small things

If a guy genuinely didn’t care and just wanted a casual relationship, he wouldn’t make the time and effort to remember the details. He wouldn’t remember that red is your favourite colour or that your first car was a Ford or that you once dyed your hair green. If he remembers all this, he’s serious about you.

Do you want to share other signs he wants a serious relationship with you?

–

Source: Beauty and Tips