We’ll weed out unqualified teachers – GNAT Boss vows

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has vowed to liaise with the Ministry of Education to weed out unqualified teachers as a way of enhancing the image of the teaching profession.

According to the Association, the move is to aid the processes leading up to the certification of qualified teachers in Ghana.

This was made known by the newly-elected President of GNAT, Philippa Larsen, at Cape Coast on Saturday.

She garnered 568 votes to beat the two other contestants, at the 2018 5th Quadrennial and 52nd National Delegates Conference, to become the substantive President of GNAT.

She said, “I want the maximum support and respect for the Ghanaian teacher, so some people who don’t qualify as teachers but have found their way into the profession, we will weed them out”.

Defending her assertion, Philippa Larsen continued that, “We will get the right people who are teachers in order to enhance the proper image of the teaching profession, and this will make our certification as professionals smooth”.

Mrs Larsen, who prior to her election had been the acting President of GNAT, also appealed to teachers who have left GNAT to return to the Association.

She intimated that other GNAT members who left the Association some few years ago had returned prior to the conference.

“I am begging those who are still out to come back, and I assure them they will enjoy belonging to GNAT,” she added.

The delegates also elected Afelibiek Ababu as the Vice President, while Hannah Odjenma Botchway was elected National Treasurer.

The Ghana National Association of Teachers is the largest teacher union in the country with a membership of several thousand.

–

By: Joseph Ackon-Mensah/citifmonline.com/Ghana