Transport Ministry demolishes illegal structures at Public Workers Dep’t

The Ministry of Transport on Sunday morning, embarked on a demolition exercise at the Public Workers Department (PWD) quarters in Accra.

The move is to enable the ministry construct an ultramodern inter and intra-city bus terminal to facilitate transport in and out of Accra.

According to the ministry, the construction of the terminal will be completed within 15 months.

The Public Relations Officer for the Transport Ministry, Gloria Holm-Graves told Citi News that the facility, when completed, will house the transport services under the sector.

She said the 4-acre land, will serve various transport companies including the Metro Mass Bus Transit, State Transport Company, the Aayalolo buses as well as private transport companies.

Reacting to claims by some evictees that the ministry failed to inform them about the exercise and give them ample time to relocate, Gloria Holm-Graves said, “The Deputy Minister, Titus Glover had been here on the 25th October, 2017. He went round and we have interacted enough with them and we came again to give them notices that they have to pack to allow us to do the work. We sensitized them enough and requested that they enable us do this as soon as possible.”

Some of the evictees lamented that the exercise had rendered them homeless. They also accused the PWD of breaching their tenancy agreement.

–

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana