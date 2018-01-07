Arrest Lordina and me if DKM is ours – Mahama dares Gov’t

Former President Mahama has challenged the Akufo Addo Administration to arrest him and his wife, Lordina Mahama, if the government believes they were in any way involved in the DKM scandal.

John Mahama said he and his wife were vilified by the NPP during the 2016 electioneering period and wondered why its members had suddenly gone quiet over the matter after winning the election.

Thousands of customers of DKM Microfinance Company lost their investments, running into millions of cedis, after the owners of the company invested in unapproved ventures and lost their funds.

The Bank of Ghana subsequently confiscated the assets of the company and appointed the Registrar General’s Department to commence the liquidation process to refund customers of the company in 2016.

While some of the customers are yet to receive any pesewa from the official liquidator, others have complained that the amount of money they have been given is not a representation of their investments.

Speaking at the NDC’s Unity Walk in Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region Region on Saturday, the former President said the government’s silence on claims that he owned the company had vindicated him.

“When the DKM issue came up, the NPP accused my wife and I of owning that company. So they said when they come into power, they will retrieve the money from us and give it back to those it was taken from. By God’s grace today, they are in now power. I challenge them to investigate the ownership of DKM. If DKM is owned by my wife and me, arrest us but they are now very quiet.”

“For lies, if you tell one, you have to keep telling lies to save yourself. It is said that you can lie to win power but you can’t govern a nation with lies,” he added.

I’ll investigate DKM – Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo while campaigning ahead of the December general elections promised to investigate the DKM scandal if he gets the nod.

“I will investigate government’s inability to pay the monies owed as well as investigate the DKM scandal and to ensure that there would be total restoration to all affected in both scandals,” said Nana Akufo-Addo, in November 2016 when he addressed NPP supporters in the Brong Ahafo Region.

