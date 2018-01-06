Upper East Minister angry over kick-backs for contracts

The Upper East Regional Minister, Rockson Bukari has warned against public officers who demand ten percent of sums from contractors after awarding them deals, describing it as corruption which must be nipped in the bud.

Mr. Rockson said most contractors tend to execute shoddy work when authorities that award them those projects demand ten percent of the contract sum as their share.

Speaking at a Regional Coordinating Council meeting in Bolgatanga, Mr. Rockson said, the practice does not only promote the execution of substandard projects but also causes financial loss to the state.

“Contracts awarded are tinted with corruption and favouritism and do not serve the national interest, as awards may go to incompetent non-performances,” he said

“The expression ‘ten percent’ is synonymous with corruption. In line with President Nana Addo’s vision to fighting corruption, I have from the scratch public declared at Tender committees, Heads of department meetings and other public events ‘Operation no Ten Percent’ and all contract awards must go to credible contractors without political affiliation. This will ensure quality execution of projects or service to the people and to further ensure value for money.”

Mr. Rockson hinted that the Jubilee Information Communication Technology (ICT) centre has been designated as the region’s passport office and is likely to commence operations in 2018.

He also hinted that government will procure vehicles for all assemblies and regional coordinating councils for administrative purposes.

Mr. Rockson tasked all municipal and district chief executives to target three projects for effective implementation and completion.

The Regional Coordinating Director Alhaji Mahamadu Azonko expressed the commitment of all Municipal and District assemblies to supporting the execution of government’s programmes and policies.

He stressed that the Regional Coordinating Council will strengthen its monitoring and evaluation of the performance of MMDAs to ensure that they deliver quality social services to citizens.

The meeting was attended by Municipal and District Chief Executives, coordinating directors, heads of security agencies, heads of state agencies and other stakeholders.

By: Frederick Awuni/citifmonline.com/Ghana