NPP is ‘I’m not aware’ gov’t – Mahama teases

Former President John Dramani Mahama has mocked the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) describing it as an “I’m not aware government.”

The Akufo-Addo government have on several occasions tried to absorb themselves of blame over some controversial policies implemented by some public institutions in the country.

According to Mr Mahama, in a bid to appear faultless in the eyes of Ghanaians, the government often denies knowledge of distasteful policies implemented by some state agencies, which have earned the ire of the public.

This has happened in cases such as the special court for prosecution of TV License fee defaulters, compulsory first aid kits for drivers by the DVLA among others.

While addressing teeming NDC members at Techiman in the Brong Ahafo Region on Saturday during the party’s the 5th Unity Walk session, John Mahama said the governing party seems to be detached from the reality on the grounds.

“Of late, when something happens, the government will say they did not know anything about it. Someone said this is an unaware government. The NPP government said they are unaware of the Television Licence court, they are also unaware of the drivers getting first aid kits for their cars, they are also unaware of theto sit by the President [Akufo-Addo] at the expatriate awards,” he said.

This he said, the Akufo-Addo government on several occasions had claimed that they were not consulted before controversial policies including the compulsory sale of first aid kits to drivers by the DVLA various agencies were implemented.

We’re not scared of Special Prosecutor

On the controversial Special Prosecutor office, John Mahama said although they are not scared of such office, NDC members should support their colleagues who are hauled.

He also advised NDC members not to make any premature judgment on their colleagues dragged before the Special Prosecutor over corruption allegations.

“We the members of NDC are not scared –whether Special Prosecutor, Attorney General or state Attorney, we are not scared.”

“We the NDC members should not pass judgment on our colleagues because they are deemed innocent until they are proven guilty in a court of competent jurisdiction. So as long as they have not been proven guilty it is our duty to show them some solidarity and make sure that at least they have proper legal representation,” he added.

–

By: Farida Yusif/citifmonline.com/Ghana