Nana Addo holds talks with political party leaders

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 4th January, 2018, met with leaders of the various political parties in the country to seek their views on some governance-enhancing measures his administration intends to take.

The parties represented by their Chairpersons and General Secretaries, were drawn from the New Patriotic Party (NPP), National Democratic Congress (NDC), Progressive Peoples’ Party (PPP), Convention Peoples Party (CPP), Peoples National Convention (PNC), and the National Democratic Party (NDP).

The rest were Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), United Peoples Party (UPP), All Peoples Congress (APC), Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), United Front Party (UFP), and the Democratic Peoples’ Party (DPP).

The meeting lasted well over three hours, and was held in a good atmosphere, one of frank exchanges and mutual respect.

Issues discussed included the commemoration of the Silver Jubilee of the 4th Republic, on Sunday 7th January, 2018; the election of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives; and the creation of new regions amongst others.

It is the intention of President Akufo-Addo to have more of such meetings in the future, with the leaders of the political parties, who described the initiative as a laudable one.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana