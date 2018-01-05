Journalist Alhaji Bature passes on

The Managing Editor of the Al-Hajj newspaper, Alhaji Iddrisu Bature, has passed after a short illness.

Alhaji Bature, who is also an outspoken political commentator and a known member of the opposition National Democratic Congress, is said to have died today, Friday, at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital where he had been on admission.

A relative of Mr. Bature, who was at the mortuary as at the time he spoke to citifmonline.com, confirmed the death but said an official statement from the family will be released soon.

According to the relative, the statement will among other things include the burial arrangements.

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana