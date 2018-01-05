Immigration Service to bag GHc4.2m from recruitment exercise

Indications are that the Ghana Immigration Service bagged GHc 4,231,850 from its recent recruitment exercise.

The e-vouchers for the recruitment, which were sold in November 2017, were priced at GHc 50.

A total of 84,637 persons applied to be employed by the service, across the country, of which 47,477 were shortlisted for the second phase of the selection process.

Only 500 of this number will eventually be selected nationwide.

This phase of the recruitment process runs from January 4 to January 5, 2018.

The bulk of the of the applications for this year’s exercise was received from the Greater Accra Region, followed by the Ashanti and Brong Ahafo Regions.

About 15,000 hopeful applicants in Greater Accra Region alone have converged on the El Wak Stadium in Accra for the recruitment procedure to enroll into the Ghana Immigration Service.

The phase two of the recruitment comprised a physical screening and document verification screening exercise, which started on Thursday, January 4, 2018, and will end on Friday, January 5, 2018 with an aptitude test.

The persons applied as graduates, Higher National Diploma Holders and WASSCE Certificate Holders.

The Immigration Service’s decision to automate the recruitment process was anchored on the relative success of the process used in recent police and fire service recruitment exercises.

The use of the online portals and e-vouchers was to make the process more transparent and discourage the payment of bribes and the use of middlemen who defraud potential recruits.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana