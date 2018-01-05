Funds released to pay ‘validated teachers’ – Bawumia

The Ministry of Finance has released the salary arrears for validated teachers engaged between 2013 and 2016, Vice President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has announced.

Addressing delegates at the 5th Quadrennial and 52nd National Delegates Conference of the Ghana National Association of Teachers :(GNAT:) at Cape Coast on Thursday January 4, 2018, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia said the Akufo-Addo government places a very high premium on education, and would work assiduously to improve the working conditions of teachers.

The issues of validation and arrears have bedeviled the educational sector for years with newly engaged teachers complaining about delays in receiving their salaries.

This has led to several agitations, and featured prominently in the welcome address of GNAT President, Philippa Larsen.

However, delivering his keynote address, Vice President Bawumia announced that the Finance Ministry had released funds for the payment of the arrears.

“I have good news for you. The Minister of Finance has released funds for the arrears of teachers validated between January 2013 and December 2016. All those validated between this period will be receiving their arrears soon, while we work on the others as speedily as possible.”

A statement issued by the Controller and Accountant General’s Department also directed the Finance Ministry to release the sum of Ghc14, 172, 313.23 to the Education Ministry for onward distribution to validated teachers.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana