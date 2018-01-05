AWA reduces fares within three months

Checks by Citi Business News have shown that the airfares of the only surviving domestic airline, the African World Airlines (AWA) have decreased over a period of three months.

A flight from Accra to Kumasi in October 2017 which previously cost between GH¢540 and GH¢680 is now ranging between GH¢300 and GH¢492, whiles a round trip between Accra and Kumasi which cost between GH¢600 and GH¢858, is now far below what was available three months ago.

Citi Business News understands that consumers are made to pay in between the set range depending on the demand for the tickets as well as the time in which the ticket is booked.

Also, a passenger told Citi Business News she booked and purchased a ticket on 5th January 2018 from Takoradi to Accra for GH¢428.

A one way trip to Tamale ranges between GH¢374 and GH¢479.

Whiles a return trip ranges between GH¢748 and GH¢958.

To travel to Takoradi on a one way trip one would have to pay between GH¢300 and GH¢482.

By: Anita Arthur/citibusinessnews.com/Ghana