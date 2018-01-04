Mohammed Salah named African Player of the Year

Egypt and Liverpool star Mohammed Salah has been named African Footballer of the Year 2017 at the AITEO CAF Awards Ceremony held in Accra on Thursday night.

The 25-year old fended off competition from Liverpool teammate and Senegal international Sadio Mane who finished 2nd and Gabon and Borussia Dortmund’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who finished 3rd.

He succeeds Leicester and Algeria star Riyad Mahrez who won the award in 2016.

Salah has had a stellar 2017 in which he helped Egypt qualify for their first World Cup in 28 years, months after leading them to the Africa Cup of Nations final which they lost narrowly to Cameroon.

He has also scored 23 goals in 29 appearances in all competitions since joining Liverpool last summer.

The former Chelsea and Roma star completes a hattrick of awards after being named BBC African Footballer of Year and Arab Player of the Year 2017.

Other Awards:

Platinum Award

Nana Akufo-Addo (President, Republic of Ghana)

Platinum Award

George Weah (President-Elect, Liberia)

CAF Legends Award

Ibrahim Sunday (Ghana & Asante Kotoko)

Football Leader of the Year

Yahya Ahmed (Mauritania)

Club of the Year

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

Women’s National Team of the Year

Bayana Bayana (South Africa)

Coach of the Year

Hector Cuper (Egypt)

Youth Player of the Year

Patson Daka (Zambia)

Women’s Player of the Year

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria)

The award was hosted by Chelsea and Ivory Coast legend Didier Drogba and South African female sports broadcaster Carol Tsabalala and assisted by Hollywood couple Boris Kodjoe and wife Nicole Ari Parker.

By: sport.citifmonline.com/Ghana