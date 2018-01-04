Man sleeps with 3 daughters in Prestea

Kwasi Aborle, a 43-year-old farmer in the Prestea-Huni Valley District of the Western Region, has been hauled before the traditional authorities in the area for allegedly having sexual intercourse with his three biological daughters.

The three daughters (names withheld) aged between 13 and 19 years, according to information, had allegedly been subjected to numerous sexual encounters by their own father for close to three years.

Sources in the area indicated that the youngest of the three daughters, who is about 13 years old, reported the alleged incest being perpetrated by Kwasi Aborle.

“The last daughter was haunted by the abominable act and reported the appalling deeds to her close friend who also informed the chief of the area about the matter,” a resident asserted.

Asked whether the case had been reported to the police, the resident answered in the negative.

DAILY GUIDE learnt that when Kwasi Aborle was summoned before the chief and elders in the area, he admitted having sexual intercourse with his own daughters and remorsefully told them, “I don’t know what came over me.”

A source told DAILY GUIDE, “Aborle pleaded guilty to the charges of defilement and incest at the chief’s palace and the chief, Nana Kwasi Sompre II, who presided over the case, pronounced the fines accordingly.”

The paper gathered that the chiefs and elders of Bogoso, the district capital, fined the father an amount of GH¢3,000 and some items, including sheep, one crate of soft drinks, one bottle of Club Beer and a bottle of Schnapps.

“Kwasi Aborle was ordered to pay the fine and also provide the above-listed items to be used for purification rites to avert any punishment that might befall the town due to his action,” a resident told DAILY GUIDE.

Speaking to journalists, the chief linguist for Bogoso, Nana Kwaku Ampoma, disclosed that Kwasi Aborle was reprimanded by the local chief for a similar offence in 2016.

“Hence the severe punishment this time is to serve as deterrent to other citizens who may want to perpetrate same offense,” he indicated.

By: Daily Guide/Ghana