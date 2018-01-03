Immigration Service warns against fraudsters in recruitment exercise

The Ghana Immigration Service has cautioned the public to be wary of fraudsters parading themselves as officials of the Service in the ongoing recruitment exercise.

The Service is expected to screen the qualified applicants later this week, after the deadline for the submission of applications for recruitment passed.

However, the Head of Public Affairs at the Immigration Service, Superintendent Michael Amoako-Attah, has noted that some persons are trying to take advantage of the ongoing process in order to defraud unsuspecting applicants.

According to him, the Service is no longer accepting applications, hence persons who attempt to sell application vouchers should be reported to the law enforcement agencies.

“At this level, the sale of e-vouchers has been closed and the online portal has also been closed. The public should be aware of this and not give in to anybody who comes round selling immigration recruitment e-vouchers. It’s illegal and will be fake. The public should be wary of such people and report them to the police if anyone should approach them with such an offer,” he told Citi News.

The Immigration Service’s decision to automate the recruitment process was anchored on the relative success of the process used in recent police and fire service recruitment exercises.

The use of the online portals and e-vouchers was to make the process more transparent and discourage the payment of bribes and the use of middlemen who defraud potential recruits.

And according to Superintendent Amoako-Attah, the process has been very secure, with applicants given unique numbers by which they could be tracked and communicated with.

“For those who are qualified, we have their numbers. We have a unique ID number for each qualified applicant. So from the first day they enrolled onto our database, we’ve been communicating with them, and they know the source of our information.”

The recruitment exercises in the various security agencies in the country have traditionally been fraught with challenges, particularly the activities of fraudsters who target potential recruits.

However, in recent times, the agencies have attempted to address these challenges by taking their processes online.

–

By: Edwin Kwakofi & Anass Seidu/citifmonline.com/Ghana