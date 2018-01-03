Father Campbell commends Nana Addo for implementing Free SHS

A Parish Priest of the Christ the King church in Accra Rev. Father Andrew Campbell has admonished President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo not to be discouraged by critics of the Free Senior High School policy introduced by his administration.

According to him, the policy is a good initiative aimed at helping the Ghanaian child to climb the academic ladder.

He urged the President to remain focused on the programme, to address all implementation challenges that have arisen.

“Please, do not be disillusioned by your critics and the implementation difficulties you will encounter. Sir, you are on the right path and you do have our full support.”

Father Campbell made the observation when he led the entire Council of his Parish to pay a courtesy call on the President at the Flagstaff House on Wednesday, December 3, 2017.

Father Campbell also commended government for the fight against illegal mining in the country saying it was a difficult but worthy move.

“Please see it to the very end, which includes restoring degraded environment, including the water bodies and the vegetation, and facilitating the young ones involved to get skills training and sustainable employment. Importantly, make sure that Ghana never experiences this menace again by enforcing rules and regulations without fear or favour,” he added.

Rev. Father Campbell also lauded government on the implementation of some social intervention programmes such as Planting for Food and Jobs, and the 1-District-1-Factory initiative, adding that “we are very interested in these programmes because of their employment generation potential, especially for our youth”.

The Parish Priest urged the President not to relent in his resolve to eliminate indiscipline, especially bribery and corruption from Ghanaian culture.

“We urge you not to look at persons, positions, relations and status in enforcing rules and regulations. This is the only way that the habit of discipline will be built. Additionally, Sir, as you punish wrongdoing, try to reward right or honest behaviour, especially in public office. This, we believe, is a sure path to bringing about change.”

“The change that Ghana needs, in our view, is about each and every Ghanaian behaving differently, and starting with those in leadership. We are solidly behind you.”

About free SHS programme

The free SHS programme was implemented in September 2017, and has since experienced some setbacks in terms of infrastructure, a problem government says is working hard to address.

As part of the many other means of addressing the problem, the government announced the setting up of a voluntary fund to receive contributions from individuals to support the programme, and the education sector as a whole.

The opposition National Democratic Congress [NDC] has accused government of hastily implementing the free SHS programme without adequate planning.

–

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

Follow @AlloteyGodwin

