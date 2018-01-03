Asanteman Association donates medical items to KATH

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), the nation’s second largest referral facility, has been presented with assorted medical items to assist enhance the quality of care for patients.

These included blood pressure (BP) monitors, digital weighing scales, pulse oximeters and infant BP cuffs.

The items were donated by the Asanteman Association of the United Kingdom (UK).

Odeneho Agyeman, Chairman of the Association, said it was their contribution towards helping to improve health care delivery at the hospital.

They had over the years supplied medical equipment and consumables to the facility, and he pledged that this would continue.

Mrs. Patience Yeboah Ampong, Director of Nursing Services, thanked the Association for its tremendous support for the hospital.

She called on other organizations and individuals to assist the facility.

–

Source: GNA