NDC will rise again – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has said the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will rise again to win political power in 2020.

He said the party had learnt lessons in the 2016 general elections, which were shaping it to win power back in 2020.

The former President said this when he addressed this year’s 31st December Revolution commemoration in Ho, Volta Regional capital.

“I take the ultimate responsibility for our loss in 2016. A lot of the wounds were self-inflicted, but we have learnt our lessons. Elections are not only about winning. The glory of life is about how you rise after falling…,” he stated.

Mr Mahama commended national executive of the Party for its re-organisation and re-registration exercise and called for support from the members to rebuild and unite the Party for victory in 2020.

Former President Jerry John Rawlings called for a “new revolution” in the Party pinched on probity, accountability and social justice and that the Party would remain in political abyss if it failed to stop political monetization and allow “grassroot Democratic model” to prevail.

The event was on the theme, ” Uniting around the principles of probity, accountability and social justice.”

Source: GNA