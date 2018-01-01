Brace yourselves for more opportunities in 2018 – Freddie Blay

Acting Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Freddie Blay has wished members of his party and Ghanaians as a whole a prosperous New Year with a call on them to expect greater opportunities in 2018.

Below is the full statement from Freddie Blay:

CHAIRMAN FREDDIE BLAY WISHES ALL A PROSPEROUS NEW YEAR

Fellow Patriots both home and abroad, I would like to wish you and your families a very prosperous New Year. Let us remain resolute and begin this New Year with the spirit of Servitude because, to be a great leader, you must have the spirit of servitude- it is in Serving do we not only brighten the lives of others but ours as well.

At a time we close an old page to open a new one, I would love to take this opportunity to thank you all for your sacrifices and selfless support in making our dear party grow in strength and greatness.

Together we fought our way back from eight years in opposition. Along the line, we lost soldiers of the patriotic army for change- May their selfless souls rest in perfect peace.

Nonetheless, we fought on regardless of the hurdles to achieve this unprecedented victory for our party. I would like to take this opportunity to say Ayekoo to us all; both our brethren here and abroad who relentlessly fought for this victory.

All our expectations may not have been met yet but let’s remain hopeful in the great leader we fought to serve. Despite the many challenges, let’s rise above them all and serve diligently to the admiration of all. Let’s also take consolation in the fact that, we have a listening and working government who has the spirit of Servitude and therefore put the citizenry first.

Let’s brace ourselves for the greater opportunities that lie ahead of us this New Year-tapping into all not just to better our lives but that of others around us.

Today, we step into this year with the idea that we are our sisters’ and brothers’ keeper. That we should treat each other as we would want to be treated and that we care for the sick, feed the hungry and welcome the stranger no matter where they come from. Those are the values that guide us as humans because our greatest responsibility is to serve.

Let this New Year bring us joy, peace, fulfillment and above all the heart to look out for one another. Happy New Year To You All

Long live NPP

Long Live Ghana

Freddie Blay

Acting Chairman of the NPP

By: Godwin Akweiteh Allotey/citifmonline.com/Ghana

