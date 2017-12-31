5th MUSIGA Grand Ball held at Banquet Hall

The Musicians’ Union of Ghana (MUSIGA)’s held its annual grand ball came at the State Banquet Hall in Accra yesterday.

The programme which has over the years been held to raise funds for the Ageing Musicians’ Welfare Fund had in attendance President Akufo Addo, Kennedy Agyapong, former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyemang Rawlings, among other important personalities.

Speaking at the programme on 29th December, 2017, the President of the union, Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffour touched on the importance of the Aging Musicians’ Welfare Fund and also pointed out some projects the union is putting in place to make life better for the musicians.

President Akufo Addo, in his speech commended the musicians and promised to cater for the creative arts industry as captured in his manifesto..

Becca, performed her lovely songs and a tribute to Awurama Badu. Music duo Wutah were also there to do a tribute to late highlife great Paapa Yankson.

Other artistes that performed were Nana Ampadu, AB Crentsil, Daddy Lumba, and Freddy Meiway from Ivory Coast.

National Petroleum Authority (NPA) boss Hassan Tampuli was the chairman for the MUSIGA Grand Ball 2017 which was hosted by Kwame Sefa-Kayi of Peace FM.

Five musicians were given the Lifetime Achievement Honours: Nana Ampadu (creditec with over 100 albums), Jewel Aka (author of 27 albums), Obuoba J.A Adofo, Fante vocal legend CK Mann, and A.B Crentsil. They all took home GHc 10,000.

Assin North MP, Kennedy Agyapong also promised to give them a monthly donation of GHc 5000 each for the rest of their lives.

Some items that were auctioned were Paapa Yankson’s trumpet and flute and a painting of him. Others were Awurama Badu’s acoustic guitar, and Agya Koo Nimo’s pentatonic xylophone.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana