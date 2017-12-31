3 die in Sogakope-Adidome road accident

At least three people are reported dead following a motor accident on the Sogakope-Adidome road in the Volta Region on Saturday.

Reports say the incident occurred when a Mercedes Benz Sprinter bus traveling from Accra towards Mafi Kumasi, somersaulted at Mafi Amelukope junction.

Gideon Fiator, the driver of the bus with registration number AS 6874-10, with 22 passengers on board, lost control and run into a culvert.

According to the police, several other persons who sustained various degrees of injury were rushed to the Adidome Government Hospital and the Volta Regional Hospital in Ho, and are currently on admission.

The Volta Regional Police Commander, DCOP Nana Asamoah Hene, who confirmed the incident to Citi News, said “The driver, Gideon Fiator, aged 34, was in charge of a Mercedes benz sprinter bus with registration number AS 6874-10, loaded from Accra and was heading towards Mafi Kumasi in the Volta Region, and at Mafi Amelukope junction, the driver lost control over the steering wheel and run into a culvert. The vehicle somersaulted and as of now, three people have been confirmed dead. The rest have been sent to the Adidome Hospital and Ho government hospital. This happened at about 2:15 pm on Saturday”

–

By: Philip Nii Lartey/citifmonline.com/Ghana