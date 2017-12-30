NGO fetes children at Tarkwa Nsuaem

Just Others and You [JOY] Foundation in Tarkwa in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality of the Western Region on Tuesday December 26 assembled a host of privileged and underprivileged children from the municipality and treated them to good food, entertainment and drinks.

The move was part of activities climaxing the successful launch of the foundation’s commitment to putting smiles on the faces of underprivileged children in Tarkwa and nearby communities.

JOY Foundation is a non-governmental organization in Tarkwa led by Jocelyn Andoh which primarily focuses on “assembling street children and providing them with quality formal education the Christian way” to secure the future of Ghana.

Some of the over 300 children who gathered at the Tarkwa Municipal Car Park took turns in the ‘pick and act’, choreography, and singing and dancing competitions.

Other children exhibited their skills on drums and other musical instruments. The artistic facial paintings were just irresistible for many of the lovely children many of whom were in Joy Foundation dresses.

Speaking to Citi News the Chief Executive Officer of JOY Foundation Jocelyn Andoh bemoaned the present situation of children on the streets of Ghana.

“…We also know of the situation in the Tarkwa Nsuaem Municipality. There are quite a number of children on the street, and it is our hope that JOY Foundation will assist to get them off the street and give them quality education with Christian values as well”.

It is Christmas, and this is in our view the best time to put some smiles in the faces of all these Children you see here”.

The Municipal Chief executive for the Tarkwa Nsueaem Municipal Assembly, Ken Asmah, commended the foundation for their initiative to “give hope for these children who might have found themselves on the streets not by their wishes”.

“We as the assembly is ready to offer you the necessary support to realize this initiative”.

There were other performances from Nero X and others who were invited to complete the entertainment package meant for these children.

By: Obrempong Yaw Ampofo/citifmonline.com/Ghana