Efya performs Suzzie & Matt’s gospel song at Girl Talk concert

Ghanaian singer Efya ‘commanded’ the holy spirit into the National Theatre as she performed Suzzie & Matt’s ‘Yehowa’ and other gospel songs.

During the performance, she ministered Israel and New Breed’s gospel song, ‘Alpha and Omega,’ then took a foray into Suzzie & Matt’s song of appellations.

The audience who got into the worship frenzy, sang along with her, turning the atmosphere at the theatre into a veritable crusade.

Known for singing secular songs, many patrons were surprised at her gospel performance which got streams of tears flowing down her eyes.

The event which had other big acts like Sarkodie, Kwame Eugene and others on the bill saw Efya also performing her songs and a mashup of other popular Ghanaian compositions.

The concert dubbed the ‘Bow Out’ edition of Girl Talk which was held on 27th December, 2017 would be the last for Efya who has headlined it for 3 years.

Before she took over, Becca was the headline act of the show. She really did well with projecting the brand till she laid it down for Efya.

As of now it is unknown which female artiste Palm Media, the organisers will settle on for the next edition but they have hinted that it is possible they might go for a foreign female artiste.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana