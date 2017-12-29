Citi FM starts 2018 with New Year Jam

After churning out great events throughout 2017, Citi 97.3 FM will be holding a music and dance programme at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel on 1st January, 2018.

The programme which is purposely for people to dance their hearts out is strictly by invitation.

Patrons would have time to dance to good music provided by top DJs at Citi 97.3 FM.

Citi 97.3 FM has proven to be a strong force to reckon with when it comes to event programming and organization.

In 2017, Citi FM has organised programmes such as Heritage Caravan, Music of Ghanaian Origin (MOGO), Easter Orphan Project and Big July Get Away.

Others are Family Day Out, Big Boss Promo, Literacy Challenge, Citi Business Olympics, Decemba 2 Rememba, Help a Christmas Child, among others.

The New Year Jam, apart from helping patrons de-stress, will also set the tone for a greater 2018.

Listeners and fans of Citi 97.3 FM should expect great content from the stables of the station they prepares to give out even more innovative programmes in the coming years.

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana