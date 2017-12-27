BRA DEA Foundation donates to Sunyani Prisons

Bra Dea Foundation, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) operating in the Brong Ahafo Region, has donated assorted items and confectionaries to the inmates of the Sunyani Central Prisons.

The items include toiletries, cooking oil, bags of rice and sachet water valued at GH₵3,500.00, was aimed at putting smiles on the faces of the inmates who may not have the opportunity to celebrate the Christmas festivities in the open.

Michael Paapa Marcus Edwards, the Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, in his presentation speech said as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility, it was important to prioritize the donation to the less privileged in society, as a way of putting smiles on the faces of the needy and less privileged in the society.

“It is in this vein that the company decided to restore hope in the lives of inmates of this prison since anyone can be a potential victim of such tragic conditions”, he emphasized.

Mr. Marcus Edwards made a passionate appeal to the government to provide the necessary conditions and facilities at the country’s prisons to facilitate the holistic transformation and reformation of inmates to make them productive to society after serving their prison terms.

The Chaplain of the Prisons, ASP Rev. Gideon Ndebugri, who received the items on behalf of the inmates, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the gesture, and appealed to more donors to come to their aid as managing the facility was becoming difficult due to the increasing number of inmates.

He encouraged Ghanaians to show more commitment and concern about inmates and managers of the country’s prisons, and assured of management’s resolve to help inmates successfully undergo their reformation period so they can fully reintegrate into society.

Some inmates expressed their gratitude to the foundation for the gesture, and appealed to the general public to come to their aid as conditions in the prisons were not the best to reform them.

This is the fourth time Bra Dea Foundation has extended love to the less privileged in society this festivity after donations to Compassion is in Love Action Orphanage at Yawhima, Ayakomaso Primary school, and Disabled Family at Area 2, all in Sunyani.

By: Mashoud Kombat/citifmonline.com/Ghana