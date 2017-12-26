Wa Municipality swears in 2 appointees as Assembly Members

Two persons appointed by President Nana Akufo-Addo two months ago to serve as Members of the Wa Municipal Assembly, have finally been sworn into office.

The two, Ahmed Mustapha and Yussif Dia-ullah, were last Thursday, sworn in by the Wa Magistrate Court Judge, Braimah Sydney, during the second ordinary session of the Assembly.

Their swearing-in brings to 17, the number of Assembly members appointed by the President at the Wa Municipal Assembly.

The Presiding Member of the Wa Municipal Assembly, Karim Abdul-Rahman Topie, in moving a motion for the swearing-in, said that the official ceremony will enable the two contribute to the business of the Assembly.

Speaking to Citi News after their swearing-in, Ahmed Mustapha thanked the President for reposing confidence in them, and assured that he will bring his expertise to bear on the deliberations of the Assembly.

The 36-year-old banker said “as a young man, I understand the development needs and challenges confronting this Assembly, and so this is but an opportunity to offer my support especially on revenue mobilization”.

He added that “there are still untapped revenue generation opportunities in the municipality, and with the support of my colleagues, we will make sure such opportunities are maximized to the fullest so that we can all reap the benefits”.

Ahmed Mustapha however refuted media reports that he and his colleague were thrown out by some angry members of the Wa Municipal Assembly.

According to him, “the reports that the swearing in was characterized by controversies, indicate a mark of unprofessional and bias journalism because we were peacefully sworn in without any hindrance”.

The Member of Parliament for Wa Central, Dr. Rashid Hassan Pelpuo reminded the Assembly members to always be guided by their core mandate of promoting peace and development in the Wa Municipality.

He said “despite the development successes chalked by the Assembly, a lot still needs to be done in the areas of rural electrification, roads, health, security and economic empowerment.

“We cannot address these challenges when there is no peace, hence the need for us to work with a united front to alleviate our people from hunger and poverty”.

The Wa Municipal Chief Executive, Issahaku Moomin Tahiru, thanked the Assembly Members for their cooperation and coordination of development in their various communities.

He mentioned improved road network, access to good quality water, security and increased revenue mobilization as some of the key areas that saw major boost in 2017.

–

By: Mahama Latif/citifmonline.com/Ghana