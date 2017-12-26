PL on Boxing Day: Lingard rescues United, Chelsea comfortable

Tottenham beat Southampton 5-2 to begin Boxing Day in style and there were plenty of goals in the 3pm games, too.

BOURNEMOUTH 3-3 WEST HAM

A controversial stoppage-time goal salvaged a 3-3 draw for Bournemouth against West Ham in a thrilling Premier League encounter at Dean Court.

Callum Wilson was credited with the Cherries’ third after he had the final touch as Nathan Ake headed goalwards. There was a suspicion of offside and handball but referee Bobby Madley eventually awarded the equaliser after a lengthy conversation with assistant Simon Long.

Wilson’s disputed effort cancelled out a brace from Hammers forward Marko Arnautovic that had David Moyes’ travelling side expecting victory.

CHELSEA 2-0 BRIGHTON

Alvaro Morata returned from suspension to ignite Chelsea’s 2-0 Premier League victory over Brighton at Stamford Bridge.

Morata was unavailable for the goalless draw at Everton three days previously but his firepower inspired the champions following a lifeless first half that saw a number of fine chances wasted.

It was a familiar sight that broke the deadlock as the Spain striker combined with international team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta, nodding home the full-back’s pinpoint cross a mere 40 seconds after the interval.

Alonso nodded in the second from Fabregas’ delivery.

HUDDERSFIELD 1-1 STOKE

Tom Ince’s first Premier League goal since February 2014 was cancelled out by Ramadan Sobhi’s second in four days as Huddersfield and Stoke drew 1-1.

Ince, who last registered a top-flight goal with Crystal Palace, finally ended his drought with his 45th shot in the division this season in the 10th minute.

MANCHESTER UNITED 2-2 BURNLEY

Jesse Lingard came off the bench to spare Man United a Boxing Day defeat at the hands of Burnley, scoring twice to rescue a 2-2 draw for Jose Mourinho’s side.

Lingard answered a half-time SOS call with United staring down the barrel at 2-0 down, but pulled one back with an instinctive back-heel before striking through a packed box in added time to cap a frantic finale.

WATFORD 2-1 LEICESTER

Watford came from behind to beat Leicester 2-1 and seal a first Premier League victory in seven games.

A tap-in from Molla Wague and an own goal from Kasper Schmeichel cancelled out Leicester forward Riyad Mahrez’s opener.

The victory was a first for Marco Silva’s side since a 3-0 success at Newcastle on 25 November.

WEST BROM 0-0 EVERTON

Wasteful West Brom extended their winless run to 18 games after failing to find a way through against Everton.

Salomon Rondon and Craig Dawson missed golden chances as the Baggies were held to a goalless draw at The Hawthorns, with boss Alan Pardew still looking for his first win after six attempts.

They will go half a season without a Premier League victory if they fail to beat Arsenal at home on Sunday and Pardew’s side are three points from the safety line. Sam Allardyce, meanwhile, is unbeaten as Everton manager.

–

Source: TalkSport