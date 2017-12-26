Citi FM’s #HelpAChristmasChild at Adamrobe in pictures

Citi FM today [Tuesday], December 26, 2017, put smiles on the faces of children and townsfolk of Adamrobe near Oyibi in the Eastern Region with the station’s end-of-year initiative dubbed “Help A Christmas Child.”

The project is an outreach to residents, especially children living in deprived communities, where Citi FM Staff organize a party for them in a bid to spread the Christmas cheer on Boxing Day.

The outreach forms part of activities under the Citi Foundation, which is the corporate social responsibility arm of the station that seeks to support deprived communities every Boxing Day.

Speaking at the event, the chief of the area, Nana Agyei Nyarku appealed for assistance towards the rehabilitation of their basic school facility and improved roads to the town.

Citi FM undertakes this project by soliciting for food items and funds from its listeners to make it successful.

This year, donations came in from all sections of society in support of the drive.

For several years, the station has put smiles on the faces of residents of deprived communities in the country with a particular focus on children.

In the last two years, Citi FM visited Manchie and Korleman along with Sota and Abonya in 2016 and 2015 respectively.

–

By: citifmonline.com/Ghana