Alhaji Grunsah, others fume over cattle killings in Agogo

Cattle owners at Asante Akyem Agogo in the Ashanti Region have accused the District Security Council (DISEC) in the area of failing to give them prior notice before embarking on an operation to drive away their cattle from the town.

The owners claim that the joint security task force carrying out the operation has deliberately killed over hundred cattle and have sold out some to indigenes of the area.

Members of the Cattle Owners and Dealers Association have described the move as unfair since they have always cooperated with the DISEC to see to the enforcement of a court order to drive away cattle from the Agogo Township.

Indigenes of Agogo and its environs for the past years have accused herdsmen of allowing their cattle to graze and destroy farmlands which are the only source of livelihood.

Some indigenes and herdsmen have died in a number of clashes since the issue started.

Speaking to Citi News one of the affected cattle owners, Alhaji Karim Grusah said the court ruling to evict herdsmen with their cattle from the area did not include the killing of the cattle.

He said cattle owners in the area have always paid compensation to farmers whose farmlands have been destroyed by the cattle.

Alhaji Grusah indicated that members of the Association have also been engaging and dialoguing with the security on how best to effectively enforce the ruling and also prevent alien herdsmen from bringing their cattle to the area.

“According to my herdsman, the military have killed about 50 of my cattle. He said he saw them lying in the bush. If they kill, they take it away and sell to the people in the area. He told me they come in with a KIA truck and when they kill the cattle and put them in and sell to the people”.

He appealed to Government to intervene in the matter since the actions of the taskforce will not ensure an effective enforcement of the court order the DISEC is seeking to implement.

He blamed the District Chief Executive (DCE) and the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area for ordering the taskforce to deliberately kill their cattle.

He also warned that the Association might stop its members and cattle dealers from selling out their cattle if Government fails to use a proper measure in addressing the issue.

–

By: Hafiz Tijani/Citifmonline.com/Ghana