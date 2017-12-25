There’re brighter days ahead; Nana Addo wishes Ghanaians merry Christmas

President Nana Akufo-Addo has promised a brighter future for all Ghanaians as the country joins the world to celebrate Christmas.

According to him, even though he is aware of the challenges that have plagued Ghanaians, he will devote his energy towards creating a free and prosperous nation for all.

In a Christmas message to Ghanaians, the President also touted the achievements of the NPP government, saying “Over the last 11 months, the period of stay of my government in office, we have taken concrete steps towards stabilizing and growing our economy, providing incentives for the private sector to flourish, and ensuring that the basic elements of social justice that is access to quality education and healthcare are met. I believe that the measures that we will put in place will lead to greater employment for all Ghanaians.”

“We join the millions across the world in recognizing the sense of renewed hope this joyous season brings unto us. As we give and receive the goodwill of Christ in this holy season, let us be mindful of the true meaning of his life on earth and especially of his greatest command. Love the lord God with all your heart, your soul and mind. And love your neighbour as yourself. I therefore encourage all to remain committed to the cardinal principles of Christianity, faith, love and reconciliation ,” said the President.

There are better days ahead

The President further gave the assurance that he will be committed to creating a free and prosperous society of opportunities for every Ghanaian child.

“I am aware of the many challenges that confronted Ghanaians this year. We should not see the economic difficulties of today as the blueprint of our tomorrow. There are brighter days ahead. We should continue to stay united and focus on the things that can help us construct the road to our brighter future.”

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana