Ghanaian, Siisi Edwards releases new Christmas song ‘Bronya’ [Audio]

A Ghanaian resident in the United States, Siisi Edwards, in his bid to offer something new from the conventional Christmas songs, has put together a gospel song purposely for the season.

Produced by HiyaHites Production, the danceable tune, titled ‘Bronya’ seeks to project the message of Christmas, which is the remembrance of the birth of Christ, and the true meaning of the celebration, since in his view, many are losing out on the real meaning.

Speaking to citifmonline.com, Siisi Edwards said “BRONYA” was written about six years ago and it actually hit the studio in June of 2015, but it was in a very different form from what it is now. It was written with two verses, a vamp, a bridge and a reprise, and the rhythm to it was more of a Spanish pop. My producer took the song and defined and refined it to a one progression song, gave the beat to me and asked me to recompose it. It was challenging but God gave me this new tune and here we are. The whole idea was to follow the footsteps of Kaakyire Kwame Appiah (24th Ko wo kuromu) but with a gospel genre base.”

Siisi Edwards said he has a great vision to bless the world through good music going forward.

“I have a greater vision and with God’s help and direction, I will put them all in place but focusing on helping those who have a passion to pursue Christian/Gospel music. Bronya [Meaning Christmas in Ghana’s Akan dialect], is my very first released song and it is solely a gift to Ghanaians especially, but then to all who would love a new Christmas tune, different from the conventional and also have something to dance to. The message in the song projects the remembrance of the birth of Christ and what the true meaning of Christmas is since we are gradually losing its real meaning,” he noted.

Siisi Edwards, born and bred in Tarkwa and Accra, is a Computer Information Systems Engineer, and works for a fortune 500 company in the United States.

He’s a member of AgapeLife Ministries in Laurel Maryland, headed by Rev George Addae-Mintah. He has served as a Worship leader and the Music Director for the church, and has served in that role for six years.

He earlier joined the Praise and Glory Assemblies of GOD Church located at Silver Spring, Maryland under Rev. Daniel Adusei-Poku of blessed memory. He served in the Music Department and graduated to the Assistant Music Director under now Pastor Frank Owusu.

According to him, music has been a part of him when he was in secondary school, but he started going to the recording studio in 2003, but couldn’t find his rhythm because he was naïve.

“Some of my songs were stolen and so on and so forth, and I spent money and time which amounted to nothing. I have written and composed at least 50 songs, but none has made it out until ‘Bronya’. Some of the praise and worship songs they sing in my current church were written and composed by me” he said.

Listen to the song ‘Bronya’

By: Ebenezer Afanyi Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana