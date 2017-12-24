Fancy Gadam, Magnom others rock #D2R2017

The music prince of North, Fancy Gadam, put upwhat can be described as one of his best performances at Citi FM’s Decemba 2 Rememba concert.

The concert, held at the Accra International Conference Centre, was heavily attended by a cross section of music lovers from young to old.

Fancy Gadam wowed the audience with his energetic performance, and exuded great artistry in his delivery.

Before his performance were Adomaa and B4Bonah, who also did not disappoint in bringing smiles on the faces of patrons.

Magnom was also phenomenal with his performance.

The show was hosted by Jessica Opare Saforo, Osei Kwame and AJ Sarpong of Citi 97.3 FM.

Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual musical concert organized by Citi 97.3 FM. Over the years, it has generated much excitement among music fans and the general public.

#D2R2017 was sponsored by Prime Insurance, Kwese TV, Ring and powered by Ved Investment.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana