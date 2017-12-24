D2R2017 underway at AICC [Photos]

The 2017 edition of CITI FM’s annual Christmas party, Decemba 2 Rememba is currently underway.

Artistes billed to perform are King Promise, Adoma, Adina, B4Bonah who are already charged up to performe to the audience clad in their jeans and white top.

Also expected to perform are Ebony, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, Fancy Gadam, Wutah, Kurl Songx and Magnom.

Tonight’s show is hosted by host of Brunch in the Citi Osei Kwame and AJ Sarpong of Citi 97.3 FM.

Decemba 2 Rememba is an annual musical concert organized by Citi 97.3 FM. Over the years, it has generated much excitement among music fans and the general public.

In attendance this year, is a crossover of audience, ranging from the young to the old.

–

By: Kwame Dadzie/citifmonline.com/Ghana