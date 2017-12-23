Nana Addo’s presidency is ‘worst Ghana has ever had’ – Kofi Adams

The National Organiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams, believes President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s performance since being sworn into office, validates his earlier prediction that Nana Addo would be a bad leader.

Mr. Adams’ comments come on the back of a number of scandals that have rocked the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government in recent months, including the bribery scandal involving the Energy Minister, the corruption allegations levelled against two Deputy Chiefs of Staff and the recent extortion allegations levelled against the Trade and Industry Ministry.

The officials who were mentioned in these claims have all since been cleared by the investigative bodies tasked to look into the cases.

According to Mr. Adams, the President’s inability to deal with those involved in these scandals makes him a worse leader than all of his predecessors.

“I knew his Excellency Nana Akufo Addo will be a bad president but I did not know it was going to be this bad. When he was campaigning, seeking the leadership of this country, I knew he was going to be a bad leader, should he ever be given it but I did not even know it was going to be this worse,” Kofi Adams said on Citi FM’s News Analysis Programme, The Big Issue.

“In just a year, he has beaten every other President’s record in terms of bad governance. He has beaten President Kufuor to it on all fronts, whether it is corruption, exhibition of incompetence, cluelessness, sleeping on the job. He has beaten every President that we have had. He has used less than a year to establish himself that truly he has come and will reign.I pray that this country will never have such a bad leader again.”

According to him, “it is only under the NPP that security officers are beaten at the seat of government.”

Other cases that have emerged under Nana Addo’s administration include the sale of contaminated fuel involving the Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation Company, government’s handling of the review of the AMERI Power Deal and the accusations of cronyism levelled against the Finance Minister over the issuance of a bond.

Probes into some of these cases have been seen to be unsatisfactory by some stakeholders.

For instance, the eight-member investigative committee set up to determine the circumstances that led to the controversial sale of 5 million litres of contaminated fuel to two unlicensed firms by BOST has been alleged to have not had a single meeting by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Bongo Constituency, Edward Bawa.

‘False corruption claims will not distract us’

Despite these developments, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said he will not be distracted by accusations of corruption which he described as attempts to tarnish his government.

He feels there have “been systematic efforts to try and stigmatise [his] government with corruption.”

Speaking during Eastern Region tour at Kyebi, the President stressed that attempts to falsely accuse his hardworking officials of corruption will not deter him from carrying out his mandate.

The President added that he believes he has performed impressively in his first year in office.

According to him, his efforts over the period have yielded positive results that will create more jobs for Ghanaians in the future.

“I will not boast, but I know I have really done well in my first year of office,” Akufo-Addo said.

He also said his critics have been shamed by his impressive work during his year as President.

By: Marian Ansah/citifmonline.com/Ghana

