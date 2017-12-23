Faulty Rattray Park fountain now operational

The dancing fountain at the Kumasi Rattray Park which became dysfunctional after a storage device containing its control software went missing, has now been fixed.

According to the management of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), the fountain can now operate manually after an IT professional it employed, fixed the control system.

The USB drive was detected to have gone missing on July 22, 2017, as a result of which the dancing fountain subsequently stopped working for about a month.

The Manager of the Park, Kwame Asamoah Mensah and the IT Manager, Carlos Sakyi Ntow, were picked up following the theft incident and have since been interdicted.

The Public Relations Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Godwin Okumah Nyame told Citi News that repair works have been completed and the foutain will now function as expected.

“The Assembly made some changes as far as the management of the Park is concerned and one of the IT guys that was taken there is Simon Raad. He has been able to change the computer language from Chinese to English. According to him, it has two systems both automated and then manual system so once he was able to change the language, we are now able to use the manual system. So the good news is that Kumasi Rattray Park, the fountain is now operational”.

In June 2015, the Rattray Park was established by the KMA, and was jointly commissioned by President John Mahama and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II two weeks ago.

The recreational facility is aimed at giving residents a one-stop recreation facility, and also promote a healthy lifestyle.

The Park covers 42,000 square meters, and has an acoustic dancing fountain; the first of its kind in Ghana.

It can also boast of a six square-meter multimedia controlled fountain, children’s playground, a golf cart, wi-fi internet connectivity, an open robust gym and a cafeteria among others.

The Park was in September 2016 temporarily closed down by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) for non-payment of tax.

By: Hafiz Tijani/Citifmonline.com/Ghana