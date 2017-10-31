We’re not guilty – 26 Togolese plead in court

The 26 Togolese nationals arrested for attempting to stage an unlawful demonstration in Accra, have pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against them in court today [Tuesday].

The Togolese nationals who were arraigned, have been charged with offensive conduct, conspiracy to commit crime and failure to notify police.

The 26 have thus been granted bail to the tune of 10,000 cedis each with one surety and the case has been adjourned to November 13, 2017.

The Police arrested the 26 on Saturday after they converged on the Kawukudi Park at Nima, in preparation for a mass protest without notifying police, in breach of the public order act.

Some motorbikes were also impounded by police at the scene.

Togolese in Ghana in recent times have organized such protests in solidarity with efforts back home by the opposition to have presidential term limits in place.

Togo’s opposition parties have been demanding a return to constitutional term limits for the Presidency, and also for President Faure Gnassingbe to step down.

Gnassingbe has been in power since 2005 after the death of his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled Togo for nearly 50 years.

We’re acting on Togo’s political crisis – Nana Addo

Concerning Togo’s political crisis, President Nana Akufo-Addo has revealed holding a closed-door meeting with President Faure Gnassingbe about two weeks ago, aimed at bringing the current crisis in that country to a closure.

The President said, “the Togolese President came to see me in Tamale ten days ago, and we are talking to see how we can bring this crisis to a closure and bring stability back to Togo. It is in our interest to do so.”

President Akufo-Addo has assured that his administration is working seriously behind closed-doors to bring the current political crisis in Togo to a closure.

By: Fred Djabanor/citifmonline.com/Ghana