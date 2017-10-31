Speaker meets ’empty’ Parliament; scolds MPs for lateness

The Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Mike Oquaye, is angry at Members of Parliament for being late for meetings of the House today [Tuesday].

His comments follow the presence of less than five MPs on their seats, at the time proceedings were scheduled to begin at 10:00am.

Disappointed by the emptiness of the House, Prof. Oquaye rebuked the MPs and charged leaders of the House to get members on the floor to do business on time, saying the tax payers do not expect lateness from them.

“Our people who pay us expect that work should be done, so let us at least take the opportunity to see how we can contain the situation to ameliorate the problem rather than taking advantage of it and going home,” he added.

MPs scolded over lateness

This follows a similar concern raised by Edward Doe Adjaho, when he served as the Speaker in the previous Parliament.

He lamented that the lackadaisical attitude to time exhibited by the MPs affected the business of the House.

“Let us resolve from today that 10 o’clock, we all come here, leave our offices, come here [for proceedings], start the work and finish on time so you can go back to your offices,” Mr. Adjaho said.

By: Godwin A. Allotey & Duke Mensah Opoku/citifmonline.com/Ghana

