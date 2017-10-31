NYA to find jobs for rampaging NPP youth

The National Youth Authority (NYA) says they are collaborating with Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to find jobs for some New Patriotic Party youth who have gone on rampage over lack of jobs.

This, the Authority hopes, will put to an end to recent acts of vandalism by the youth who are demanding jobs from their party leadership.

Currently, there is a public outcry over the increasing spate of vigilantism by some irate youth of the NPP.

has reported on over 2o cases of attacks by pro-NPP vigilante groups, under the Akufo-Addo government.

Some of these have been attacks on public officials and some state installations and offices across the country.

Addressing journalists on Tuesday, the Chief Executive Officer for the NYA, Emmanuel Asigri, said the move to find the rampaging youth jobs will solve the problem at hand.

“It is not an Akufo-Addo demographic. It is not an NPP demographic. It is a Ghanaian demographic requiring the impassioned contribution from all those who lead. The government’s plan to create jobs is a private sector plan. A private sector plan is an entrepreneurship plan. There is 100 million dollars with the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation plan for any ordinary young Ghanaian for this year. Entering into next year alone, we are targeting to have 70, 000 young people put on the various models of YEA. We have partnered with the District Assemblies with one of our models where we are going to train about 500 young people who will maintain street lights across the country.”

“It is on this note that we urge the young people causing disturbances and public tension at Youth Employment Agency offices, School Feeding facilities, NADMO and District Assembly offices to read the game instead of invading the pitch. Seize the moment instead of seizing office keys and unlock their potential instead of locking padlocks. Again, we at NYA want to use this opportunity to call on those who should help stop this menace, especially the Ghana Police Service led by IGP David Asante Apeatu. ”

The commitment of the Akufo-Addo government towards an end to vigilantism, has been called into question following heightened acts of violence undertaken by vigilante groups affiliated to the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In most of the instances, arrests are not made, and in the few instances of arrests, the suspects are either released later or serve lenient punishments when they are tried in court.

Critics of the government, who have questioned the party’s commitment in dealing with vigilante groups acting lawlessly in their name, were emboldened last week when another group of rampaging NPP youth, invaded a police station and freed party communicators who were in police custody.

By: Farida Shaibu/citifmonline.com/Ghana