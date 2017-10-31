‘NPP members more Ghanaian than others’ – SA High Commissioner

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng, has asserted that some citizens are more Ghanaian than others, hence deserve better treatment and immediate attention from his outfit.

According to him, the “more Ghanaian” people, loyalists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), must have their interests prioritized by all government appointees.

He made the remarks at a ceremony over the weekend to welcome fresh members of the tertiary wing of the NPP, Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON) at the Kumasi Technical University.

NPP members are my first priority – SA High Commissioner

In his address, he said he believed that members of TESCON must be considered first in employment opportunities before others, and that is something he would have done if he had his own way.

“Indeed I’m not boasting, but I’ve started meeting the NPP groups. Every weekend I meet some group members and I tell you if I had my way, every job opportunity that will come will go to a TESCON member before any other person. And I know my colleague appointees also have the same feeling except that because of IMF we cannot do anything now,” he said.

“A TESCON member is my priority, an NPP member is my priority. We are all Ghanaians but some are more Ghanaian than others….this government is doing its best to create job opportunities and me for instance, I told my people over there [that], it is because of NPP that I’m here, so the NPP man is my priority. I told them when NDC was in power it was Kwesi Ahwoi who was there, now we are in power, so Ayisi-Boateng is here with you. My topmost priority is the problems of an NPP person before any other Ghanaian, take it or leave it,” he said.

Sack SA High Commissioner for shameful partisan comment – Ablakwa

Meanwhile the Minority Spokesperson on Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa is urging President Akufo-Addo to sack the High Commissioner over the comment which he said is shameful and undeserving of a diplomat of the country.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, Mr. Ablakwa said, “ideally, he should resign and apologize to Ghanaians, and to the President for betraying the trust that was reposed in him. He should be doing the honorable thing, but we know that in this our country, that does not happen quite often… The foreign minister, the president, must recall him with immediate effect…It is clear that this mindset cannot represent Ghana.”

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana