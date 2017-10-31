GET IN TOUCH
 
 
 
 
 

Kotoko players GH¢5000 richer after receiving FA Cup bonuses

Tuesday, October 31, 2017 3:53 pm

Kumasi Asante Kotoko players, on Tuesday, received the GH¢5000 winners’ package promised them by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Kwame Kyei after their FA Cup final victory over Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko defeated Hearts 3-1, courtesy a first-half from striker Saddick Adams, to clinch their second FA Cup title in 4 years.

CEO Dr. Kwame Kyei promised the entire playing body GH¢5000 each after the win and that promise was redeemed on Tuesday afternoon much to the delight of the players.

Kotoko received a total sum of GH¢150,000 for their victory and have also been rewarded with a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The win takes Kotoko to 10 Cup wins, one clear of Hearts on the competition’s all-time winners list.

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana

