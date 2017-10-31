Kotoko players GH¢5000 richer after receiving FA Cup bonuses

Kumasi Asante Kotoko players, on Tuesday, received the GH¢5000 winners’ package promised them by the club’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Kwame Kyei after their FA Cup final victory over Hearts of Oak.

Kotoko defeated Hearts 3-1, courtesy a first-half from striker Saddick Adams, to clinch their second FA Cup title in 4 years.

CEO Dr. Kwame Kyei promised the entire playing body GH¢5000 each after the win and that promise was redeemed on Tuesday afternoon much to the delight of the players.

Promise redeemed! 5K Richer! 💰😎 Dr Kwame Kyei, this morning, paid each player GH¢5,000 as winners package after FA cup win.#AKSC 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/VL9qfvAsMc — Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) October 31, 2017

Kotoko received a total sum of GH¢150,000 for their victory and have also been rewarded with a place in next season’s CAF Confederation Cup.

The win takes Kotoko to 10 Cup wins, one clear of Hearts on the competition’s all-time winners list.

–

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana