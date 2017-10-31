Jobless former TESCON leaders back Ayisi Boateng

Some former presidents of the Tertiary Students’ Confederacy Network (TESCON), in the Ashanti Region, have commended Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng, for making public his commitment to prioritize members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his dealings with Ghanaians.

The former executives said they are hopeful that Mr. Ayisi Boateng will be appointed to a higher public office to enable him to advance his cause in the interest of members of the party and those of TESCON.

In a statement copied to, the group said Mr. Ayisi Boateng’s conduct continues to inspire them although they are unemployed.

They said in the light of the development, they were “waiting patiently for the right time to be fixed [in various positions].”

The group also chided members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) for condemning Mr. Ayisi Boateng’s comment, arguing that they [NDC] did the same whilst in power.

‘NPP members more Ghanaian than others’ – SA High Commissioner

Ghana’s High Commissioner to South Africa, George Ayisi Boateng, among other things, suggested that some citizens are more Ghanaian than others, hence deserve better treatment and immediate attention from his outfit.

According to him, the “more Ghanaian” people, loyalists of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), must have their interests prioritized by all government appointees.

Read the full statement below:

We the past TESCON Presidents bring you greetings from our homes. Although unemployed and waiting patiently for the right time to be fixed, we wish to state emphatically that we are very proud of you, H.E. Ayisi Boateng, the High Commissioner to South Africa.

We have heard and read diverse backlash and attacks from “the babies with sharp teeth” in opposition regarding your statement at a TESCON meeting at Kumasi Technical University that TESCON members are your priority and to that extent, NPP members.

You have been our source of inspiration during our days in opposition and you continue to inspire us. Travelling from South Africa to attend our programs alone tells us to do more since there is hope for the future because we are always remembered by you.

“Onipa nua” affectionately called has proven beyond reasonable doubt that he has TESCON members at heart and we also pledge to be present any time you call on us, we are going to be present.

It is our fervent hope and prayer that very soon, you shall be appointed to an office in Ghana that will aid you to continue helping the youth as you have always envisioned. God continue to bless your positive thought’s for us.

TO PAST TESCON LEADERS

We shall by this call on former and past TESCON leaders in government to turn to TESCON members and aid us since they are our source of inspiration. We shall however forever be grateful to the likes of lawyer Justin Koduah Frimpong( CEO of YEA) ,lawyer Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B (deputy CEO of NSS ), Mr Nelson Owusu Ansah ( Ashanti regional youth organizer and YEA director) and many others for their immense support to TESCON in Ashanti region. We recognise your efforts. They have made TESCON members their priority and we really appreciate it.

TO THE OPPOSITION (NDC)

To the opposition, our only advice to them is to concentrate on fixing their tattered party just as the KB’s report is suggesting and stop creating something out of nothing because we all saw how they treated our TEIN counterparts.

It was very normal to treat TEIN members special but abomination now to treat TESCON members special. They must get over the elections shock and give proper opposition to the government for the formulation of better policies that will help develop the country.

………..SIGNED………..

Hon George Krobea Asante

Former TESCON President

GIMPA, KUMASI

Yiadom BOAKYE Emmanuel

Former TESCON President

KNUST

Nana Osei

Former TESCON President

CSUC

Seth Osei Acheampong

Former TESCON President

University of Education, Kumasi

–

By: Jonas Nyabor/citifmonline.com/Ghana