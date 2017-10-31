Gyan scores first league goal for Kayserispor

Black Stars captain Asamoah Gyan came off the bench to score his first league goal for Kayserispor in an entertaining 3-3 draw on Monday night against Fenerbahce.

Gyan was introduced in the 73rd minute with his side 3-2 down, but rose highest in the 95th minute to head home from a Jean-Armel Kana-Biyik cross to rescue a point for his side at the dreaded Sukru Saracoglu Stadi.

The teams went in level at the halftime break after Umut Bulut’s opener for Kayserispor was cancelled out by a fine goal by Fernabache’s Ozan Tufan.

Fenerbahce dominated the early stages of the second half and took a two goal advantage courtesy goals from Roman Neustaedter and Souza.

Kayserispor fought back and intense pressure of the Fenerbahce defence resulted in an own-goal by Neto before Gyan stole the headlines with the late-winner.

The draw moves Kayserispor into fourth place on the Turkish Super Lig standings on 18 points – five behind leaders Galatasaray – after 10 games.

Former league champions Fenerbahce trail behind them in eighth place with 16 points.

Click below for a video of Gyan scoring his first goal for Kayserispor:

A post shared by Ghana Black Stars (@blackstarsofghana) on Oct 30, 2017 at 9:59pm PDT





–

By: Daniel Koranteng/citifmonline.com/Ghana