Essien’s long career down to discipline – Derek Boateng

Retired Black Stars midfielder Derek Boateng believes hardwork and discipline are the reasons behind Michael Essien’s long and successful career.

At his peak, Essien was considered one of the best central midfielders in the world and spent his prime years playing for Chelsea where he won the Champions League before later moving on to play with Real Madrid and AC Milan.

These days he plies his trade in the Indonesian top flight with Persib Bandung and has already found the bag of the net 5 times in 27 appearances.

Boateng does not appear surprised that at age 34 Essien is still going strong in his club career.

“This guy is so professional you have no idea.

“When we all went to Europe most of the time he declined to come home with us for holidays.

“When you called to ask his whereabouts, he would answer that he was home watching Formula One.

“The guy was so determined and he was the only one during our U-17 days that kept his position right from the friendly through to the tournament,” he revealed.

By: Benjamin Nketsia/citifmonline.com/Ghana