2 men arrested at Vitting SHS trying to sneak into girls’ dorm

Two men from the Tamale Township are in police custody for attempting to sneak into the girls’ dormitory of Vitting Senior High School over the weekend.

They were accosted by the school’s Cadet Corps led by the Senior House Mistress upon a tip-off, and handed over to the police.

This happened 10 hours ahead of areport about inadequate dormitories compelling some of the male students to sleep under trees, whilst some female students sleep in the compound of the overcrowded dormitory.

Sleeping in the compound makes them vulnerable to recalcitrant men from outside who often sneak in there to take advantage of the situation.

The unfenced single girls dormitory block is isolated from the main compound on the north-eastern corridor of the school.

Some of the traumatized female students raised concerns about their insecurity at night, and called for adequate security measures.

They also appealed to the government to fence the entire school and expand infrastructure there.

The school’s Preps prefect, Abdul Mumin Imoro, who doubles as a member of the Cadet Corps, said they have intensified their night patrols, particularly around the girls’ dormitory block.

The school’s authorities have since remained tight-lipped on the dire situation there, which requires immediate attention.

By: Abdul Karim Naatogmah/citifmonline.com/Ghana