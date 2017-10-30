Togolese arrested for illegal protest to be arraigned today

The Twenty Six Togolese nationals arrested for attempting to stage an unlawful demonstration in Accra over the political crisis in their country are expected to be arraigned today [Monday].

The Police arrested the 26 on Saturday after they converged on the Kawukudi Park in preparation for a mass protest without notifying police, in clear breach of the public order act.

Some motorbikes were also impounded by police at the scene.

Togolese in Ghana in recent times, have organized such protests in solidarity with efforts back home by the opposition to have presidential term limits in place.

Ghana consulting with Togo

Meanwhile, Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchway, has said that the government is frantically engaging Togolese authorities over the heightened political situation in that country.

One of the criticisms from some protesters in Togo has been directed towards the perceived silence and inaction from the sub-region.

But Mrs. Ayorkor Botchway assured that “consultations are going on. We are talking [with them] because it is important. We are a stakeholder. Anything that happens in Togo has an effect on us. Anything that happens in Ghana will have an effect on Togo.”

“…it is in our interest to make sure Togo is safe and Ghana is safe, and there is nothing negative going on in any of the two countries… The other ECOWAS countries are all engaged to ensure that everything is okay in our sister country in terms of their politics and adhering to their constitution,” the Minister said.

Togolese crisis

Togo’s opposition parties have been demanding a return to constitutional term limits for the Presidency, and also for President Faure Gnassingbe to step down.

Gnassingbe has been in power since 2005 after the death of his father, General Gnassingbe Eyadema, who ruled Togo for nearly 50 years.

The anti-Gnassingbe protests, that have seen hundreds of thousands of people take to the streets across the country, have resulted in over 15 people killed and scores injured.

Three new street marches have been announced for November 7, 8 and 9, despite the Togolese government’s ban on weekday protests.

By: Duke Mensah Opoku &Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana