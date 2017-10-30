Ten signs he wants to be more than a friend

We’ve all had a crush on a guy who hangs out with our friends, and who seems to pay us little attention. We wished he liked us, but he seems so interested in just being mates. Not fair. However, guys are more complex than we sometimes give them credit for. Although it might appear on the surface of things that he likes us as just a friend, there are subtle clues he gives off that should tell us we ARE the object of his affection. These signs aren’t always so easy to read. However, we’ve got your back. Let’s take a look at 10 signs he likes you more than a friend.

He texts late at night

“Hey, just got home from such a long day. You still up for a chat?”

Um. Maybe?

If he’s just a friend, it’s hardly likely that he’ll send such a personal text message. He might text late at night just to say something random, but he won’t tell you that he’s had such a long day, that he’s just got home and that he fancies a chat. If he wants to text at midnight, it means that he’s thinking about you before bed – and it’s one of signs he likes you more than a friend!

He actually looks at you

He’s talking to your friend, but he keeps looking away. He keeps looking at you! Is it because you’ve got a new spot or food in-between your teeth? Probably not. If he keeps glancing over at you and makes eye contact, it’s a strong sign that he’s not really interested in what your friend has to say. He’s more interested in you. The next time you’re all hanging out together, keep an eye for who he looks at. Does he glance over at you periodically? Does he establish eye contact with you? Does he – OMG – smile at you, too? If so, these are all strong signs he likes you more than a friend, and not someone else.

He wants to hang out one-on-one

“Hey. Wanna hang out?”

“Okay. Shall I ask the others?”

“No – just us.”

Wait. What? Why does he want to see just you? Has he got some bad news? Does he want to end the friendship? Has someone died? Is he going to tell us he’s actually an alien? No, silly. It means he wants to get the chance to know you better. In other words, it’s one of clear signs he likes you more than a friend.

He’s all over your Facebook

He can’t help himself. He’s always busy liking your photos, commenting on your statuses, and posting on your wall. He takes notice of your interests and tags you in stuff he thinks you’d like. He wouldn’t do all this if you were just another friend. It’s his way of showing you one of signs he likes you more than a friend.

He tells you jokes

Guys love to make girls they like laugh. They can generally make anyone laugh, but they’ll put in the extra effort when it comes to someone they genuinely like. Observe how he acts around you. Does he tell you jokes? Does he go out of his way to be funny? If so, these are signs that he’s trying to impress you, which means just one thing – he likes you. You could also contrast how funny he is with you and others. Does he try to make other girls laugh, or is it just you? Moreover, does he laugh and smile a lot in your company? Does he laugh at your jokes, too?

He’s a tease

Teasing is a form of flirting. It’s not insulting, it’s just playful banter where people make lighthearted fun of each other. People don’t usually flirt unless they like someone (it’d be kinda weird to flirt with someone we don’t like). If he teases you? He likes you. There is nothing else to say! Guys enjoy teasing girls. They like to make fun of them because it’s a great way to break the ice and make a connection. If he starts gently ribbing you about this and that, it’s one of massive signs he likes you more than a friend, and not someone else.

He remembers stuff

“Hey, how did the conversation with your mom go?”

“You remembered that?”

Of course he did! Because he likes you as more than a friend.

He’s Really Open With You

“You know, I’ve never told this to anybody before.”

If he says a killer line like that, it means that he secretly likes you as more than just a friend. But even if he doesn’t explicitly say that, just being super open with you and talking about his future plans, his family and his worries are strong signs that he really likes you. If you guys go beyond mere friend-banter and into personal stuff, it can be one of signs he likes you more than a friend.

He asks how you are

He could see you were having a rough day yesterday and decides to follow up with a text the next morning. If he shows concern like this, it’s one of huge signs he likes you more than a friend.

He compliments you

He hangs out with his female friends a lot, but he never seems to compliment them. You, on the other hand? He compliments you. “Wow, you look great today.” It takes a lot for a guy to compliment a girl. They’ll have no problem complimenting their favourite basketball stars for a “shot”, but when it comes to complimenting girls, they can be totally lacking! If he shoots you compliments, take it as a sign that he secretly likes you.

He never mentions other girls

Normally, guys love to boast about their conquests and how they’ve got a string of girls begging for their attention. If he literally never talks about other girls in your company? Hmm, we think it’s a strong sign that he doesn’t want to put you off him!

Do you know other signs he likes you more than a friend?

–

Source: Beauty and Tips