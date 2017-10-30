NPP Gov’t has lost control over vigilantism – Mahama

John Mahama

Former President John Mahama believes the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is becoming incapable of dealing with vigilante groups affiliated to it, that continue to wreak havoc without any significant consequences.

In a brief post on Facebook, Mr. Mahama also questioned the silence of “moral society” which he said had become mere spectators.

“When you sow the wind, you reap a whirlwind!”

Political ‘vigilantism’ is spiralling out of control and government doesn’t appear to be able to deal with the situation. And the tragedy is that most of our moral society have become passive spectators.

The former President made similar comments in April when he questioned the Akufo-Addo administration’s commitment to clamping down on these lawless groups affiliated to the NPP nationwide.

“This cannot continue, this thuggery is not good for our country, and the point is we thought we had a good transition… All the thuggery removing people from office, beating people is unfortunate. We must say it in the strongest terms and if the heed it fine, if they don’t, it is a learning process for our whole country,” Mr. Mahama said at the time.

President Nana Akufo-Addo has not been totally silent on the matter, but his response to the escalating spate of lawlessness has been without emphatic condemnation.

“The application of the laws of the land will occur, in the words of the judicial oath, without fear or favour, affection or ill-will, and without recourse to the political, religious or ethnic affiliations of any citizen of the land… When you fall foul of the law, you will be dealt with accordingly, and the law enforcement agencies, including the Judiciary, must ensure this is done,” he said recently.

This declaration came in the wake of renewed outrage towards disturbances in Karaga and Sissala West, perpetrated by alleged NPP supporters, adding to 18 separate attacks reported by Citi News since the party came into office.

The incident at Karaga involved an attack on a police station, with protesting members freeing colleagues in custody, whilst the Sissala West incident involved an attack on the District Chief Executive.

Following that, youth aligned to the NPP stormed an Assembly election in Adeiso in the Eastern Region, and allegedly assaulted some assembly members when the election did not go their way.

There have been attacks on state institutions like National Health Insurance offices, School Feeding offices, Regional Security Offices, district assembly meetings, and what some consider the worst incident, the Delta Force raid of court proceedings to free some their colleagues standing trial.

No significant arrests or sanctions have been meted out to perpetrators of some these incidents, prompting some to accuse the government of protecting its party foot-soldiers.

By: Delali Adogla-Bessa/citifmonline.com/Ghana