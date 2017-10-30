Junior Agogo suffers stroke, struggles to speak

Junior Agogo is now being cared for by his mother

Former Black Stars striker, Junior Agogo is struggling to speak after suffering a devastating stroke two years ago.

Agogo, 38-year-old, suffered the stroke in January 2015, after retiring from football and now has Aphasia.

Junior Agogo is now being taken care of by his mother.

Aphasia is an impairment of language, affecting the production or comprehension of speech and the ability to read or write.

Aphasia is due to injury to the brain, especially from a stroke.

In some cases, it makes communications with the patient impossible. It is associated with difficulty to retrieve names of objects and inability to put together sentences.

Speaking for the first time after the stroke, Agogo in a BBC documentary published on Sunday, said the stroke left him lacking confidence, and he feels socially isolated.

Agogo played for Bristol Rovers between 2003 to 2006, before moving to Nottingham Forest.

Junior Agogo (real name Manuel Agogo), is a Ghanaian striker who made 140 appearances for the Rovers.

He joined from then Conference side Barnet, for a fee of £110,000 with Giuliano Grazioli moving to Underhill as part of the deal.

Agogo was a member of the Black Star squad that participated in 2008 African Cup of Nations which was hosted by Ghana.

Click below for Mr. Agogo speaking to the BBC:



By: citifmonline.com/Ghana